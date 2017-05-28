Fiji Time: 11:52 PM on Sunday 28 May

Holy month begins

VISHAAL KUMAR
Sunday, May 28, 2017

Update: 7:06PM THE month of Ramadan traditionally begins with a sighting of the new moon, marking the start of the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Considered to be the most holy and blessed month, it is observed by Muslims the world over.

Muslims in the country today started their monthly prayers and fasting which would be observed for the next 30 days.

Fiji Muslim League National President, Hafizud Khan said the month of fasting was done by people to purify themselves.

During this time fasting is for 30 days from 5am with women praying at home while the men visit the mosque. The moon sighting plays a vital part in the event, for without it fasting and the accompanying prayers cannot begin.








