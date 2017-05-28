Cora Coast Fete begins

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Contestants of the Coral Coast Carnival pose with the the Minister for Women and guests at the Coral Coast Carnival last night. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 7:04PM SEVEN women between the ages of 18 and 22 are vying for the title of Miss Sigatoka when the Coral Coast Carnival kicked off last night.

In her opening address, Ms Vuniwaqa said the festival theme of "Fijian Municipalities Advocacy Action on Climate Change: From the Salad Bowl to the Coral Coast", was very important one particularly because the area were among communities most vulnerable to the impact of climate change.

"Climate change and its diverse effects, predicted or already registered, constitute a major challenge for people, governments and ecologies around the globe, but for the Pacific, the scenario in question is both very distinctive and very urgent," the minister said.

Using her opening address to describe in details the climate change struggle as well as the implications for communities whose homes could be destroyed by the effects of the weather phenomenon, Ms Vuniwaqa reminded Sigatoka residents that no one deserved to be a climate change refugee.

"Hence, it is too important that we play our part in advocating on the challenges that climate change has on our lives and that of our neighbors around the region," she said.

"Platforms like a municipality driven carnival is effective in reaching out to people at the local level and I applaud this initiative of the Sigatoka Coral Coast Carnival Association."

Meanwhile Sailosi Sirisirivalu, a member of the organising committee said the contestants, Simran Dutt (18), Alumita Dicaba (19), Shaiyona Deo (20), MagdaleneVollmer (20), Adivani Tasere (22), Kalesi Bari (22) and Artika Mani (23) were easy to get along with and were a very flexible group.

"The reason we had an early carnival is due to the fact that we want to have more time for preparation and familiarise our crowned queen on the criteria of the Miss Fiji Pageant," Sirisirivalu said.

"Like any other carnival from other municipality we have once again chosen the finest of our young women, after spending a week with them and after the opening night the contestants have already made their mark and the competition is quite good."

The Coral Coast Carnival is also a celebration of the towns founding day or "town birthday" which is celebrated on June 1 and this year celebrates 81 years since the town was established.

"There will be an added celebration to this occasion and I wish to take this opportunity to thank all those hard working citizens of this town who have helped develop this town into what it is now. The Sigatoka Valley is known for its high production of vegetables, and thus referred to as Fiji's "Salad Bowl". It is an indicator of the hardworking, progressive and enterprising nature of the locals," Ms Vuniwaqa said.