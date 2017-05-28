Fijiana score first win

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:24PM THE TFL Fijiana 7s team nearly recorded their first victory over the Olympic women�s 7s champions Australia if it wasn�t for a late try by Alicia Quirk, the match ended in a draw 24-24 at the HSBC Canada Sevens, yesterday.

It was a thriller of a match which saw the lead switching sides on more than two occasions.

Their match had a slow start but eventually found its rhythm with some fine display of talents from both sides.

On more than one occasion the Fijiana team threatened the Australians defence.

Then Tima Ravisa with a fine display of showing off the ball drew in a couple of defenders before putting Talica Vodo in to space for the try.

Despite their valiant efforts the Fijiana side will be competing in the Challenge Trophy on Day two today.