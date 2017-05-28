Fiji Time: 6:35 PM on Sunday 28 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fijiana score first win

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Sunday, May 28, 2017

Update: 5:24PM THE TFL Fijiana 7s team nearly recorded their first victory over the Olympic women�s 7s champions Australia if it wasn�t for a late try by Alicia Quirk, the match ended in a draw 24-24 at the HSBC Canada Sevens, yesterday.

It was a thriller of a match which saw the lead switching sides on more than two occasions.

Their match had a slow start but eventually found its rhythm with some fine display of talents from both sides.

On more than one occasion the Fijiana team threatened the Australians defence.

Then Tima Ravisa with a fine display of showing off the ball drew in a couple of defenders before putting Talica Vodo in to space for the try.

Despite their valiant efforts the Fijiana side will be competing in the Challenge Trophy on Day two today.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 54.851651.8516
GBP 0.37340.3654
EUR 0.43260.4206
NZD 0.69690.6639
AUD 0.65350.6285
USD 0.48690.4699

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Narrative from 16 queens
  2. Nurse pact
  3. Tu'uakitau urges students to acquire trade skills
  4. Rabuka commends Fiji's UN peacekeepers
  5. Talei's rise in rugby
  6. Food bank project
  7. Education is Kovisa's top choice
  8. Design Divas
  9. Search begins for Kaila! star
  10. Miller seeks to minimise injuries

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  3. Qoro on Pleass board Monday (22 May)
  4. Henry's debt to mum Wednesday (24 May)
  5. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  6. Toorak youths distraught over lost jerseys Tuesday (23 May)
  7. Mystery chests, villagers warned Wednesday (24 May)
  8. Pillar of strength Wednesday (24 May)
  9. Thank you midwives Monday (22 May)
  10. Rabuka not happy Wednesday (24 May)