Design Divas

+ Enlarge this image Models showcase the Rachel Fairfax Designs during the Fiji Fashion Week last night. Picture: JONA KONATACI

MINISTER for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa has commended the efforts put in place by the Fiji Fashion Week in promoting locally manufactured garments.

Mrs Vuniwaqa also thanked the organisers of the show for encouraging and inspiring young fashion designers and models to promote the Fijian made, Fijian sewn and Fijian crafted labels on the local and international scene.

She said the event had been an inspiration towards the growth of fashion-related businesses since its inception in 2007.

"The economic empowerment of women is one of the key areas of concerns for my ministry, especially for rural women who are too often hampered in their ability to access decent work which they could leverage to improve their economic and overall wellbeing and more importantly, their social advancement and political participation," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.

"Rural women are constrained by unequal access to productive resources and services. The limitations rural women face in turn imposes huge social, economic, and environmental costs on society as a whole and rural development in particular including lags in agricultural productivity."

The established and emerging designer show, together with children and student shows were rated highly as their designs created style pieces for the runway.

The Student Designers Show featured 40 students, with 20 travelling from the Western Division.

Meanwhile, the FFW main show was held last night at the Vodafone Arena.