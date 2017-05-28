Fiji Time: 12:21 PM on Sunday 28 May

Rabuka commends Fiji's UN peacekeepers

Litia Cava
Sunday, May 28, 2017

FORMER prime minister and Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) leader Sitiveni Rabuka has praised the invaluable contribution of Fijian peacekeepers serving in UN missions in the Middle East.

Mr Rabuka, who is a former commanding officer of Fiji's battalion in Lebanon in 1980 and 1981, paid tribute to the invaluable contribution to peacekeeping by uniformed and civilian personnel, honouring more than 3500 UN peacekeepers who have lost their lives since 1948, including 117 last year.

He is a Legion of Honour (highest French award) recipient which he received in 1980 for his service in Lebanon.

"Peacekeeping is a flexible, evolving service that brings together political, security and technical resources to help countries make the difficult transition from conflict to peace," Mr Rabuka said

While many countries will commemorate the International Day for UN Peacekeepers, Mr Rabuka said the theme "Investing in Peace around the World" was fitting to celebrate the work of more than 113,000 military, police and civilian personnel in 16 peacekeeping operations on four continents.

"We remember also with pride and sorrow those who have died and made the ultimate sacrifice in the course of their peacekeeping duties," he said

"To their widows, children, families and vanua we salute your husbands, fathers and sons' ultimate sacrifice and vow that we will remember them."








