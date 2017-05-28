Fiji Time: 12:21 PM on Sunday 28 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Search begins for Kaila! star

Vishaal Kumar
Sunday, May 28, 2017

MEMBERS of the public can anticipate a much improved Kaila! Star Search competition this year because a variety of talents will be on display, organisers say.

The top 25 artistes yesterday had their final briefing and photo shoot which saw excited faces eagerly eyeing each competitor — taking notes on areas to improve on come show time.

The competition is part of the Vodafone Hibiscus Festival and this year marks its 10th year.

Competition co-ordinator Savuto Vakadewavosa said the top 25 artistes for the competition were selected from more than 120 entries during two auditions.

"The briefing was about the overall competition and also to allow participants to meet each other," Vakadewavosa said.

"The calibre of contestants is growing every year. Ever since we got involved with Kaila! one thing we have learnt is that the talent gets better."

He said the event had started off with a singing category and now included dancing and musicians.

"The response has been good. The participants are excited and they are looking forward to showcasing their raw talents on the stage," he said.

Vakadewavosa said participants would go through five rounds before the finals on the opening night of the Hibiscus Festival.

The youngest participant this year is eight years old.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 54.851651.8516
GBP 0.37340.3654
EUR 0.43260.4206
NZD 0.69690.6639
AUD 0.65350.6285
USD 0.48690.4699

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Narrative from 16 queens
  2. Rabuka commends Fiji's UN peacekeepers
  3. Tu'uakitau urges students to acquire trade skills
  4. Nurse pact
  5. Talei's rise in rugby
  6. Food bank project
  7. Education is Kovisa's top choice
  8. Design Divas
  9. Miller seeks to minimise injuries
  10. Search begins for Kaila! star

Top Stories this Week

  1. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  2. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  3. Qoro on Pleass board Monday (22 May)
  4. Henry's debt to mum Wednesday (24 May)
  5. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  6. Toorak youths distraught over lost jerseys Tuesday (23 May)
  7. Mystery chests, villagers warned Wednesday (24 May)
  8. Pillar of strength Wednesday (24 May)
  9. Thank you midwives Monday (22 May)
  10. Rabuka not happy Wednesday (24 May)