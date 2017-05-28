Search begins for Kaila! star

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Times deputy editor Elenoa Baselala adressing the Kaila Star Search participants during thier orientation at the Fiji Times office in Suva yesterday. Picture: SOPHIE RALULU

MEMBERS of the public can anticipate a much improved Kaila! Star Search competition this year because a variety of talents will be on display, organisers say.

The top 25 artistes yesterday had their final briefing and photo shoot which saw excited faces eagerly eyeing each competitor — taking notes on areas to improve on come show time.

The competition is part of the Vodafone Hibiscus Festival and this year marks its 10th year.

Competition co-ordinator Savuto Vakadewavosa said the top 25 artistes for the competition were selected from more than 120 entries during two auditions.

"The briefing was about the overall competition and also to allow participants to meet each other," Vakadewavosa said.

"The calibre of contestants is growing every year. Ever since we got involved with Kaila! one thing we have learnt is that the talent gets better."

He said the event had started off with a singing category and now included dancing and musicians.

"The response has been good. The participants are excited and they are looking forward to showcasing their raw talents on the stage," he said.

Vakadewavosa said participants would go through five rounds before the finals on the opening night of the Hibiscus Festival.

The youngest participant this year is eight years old.