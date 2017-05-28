/ Front page / News

VILLAGERS of Naviti district in Yasawa have been urged to grow and eat more vegetables as a measure of addressing the community's growing number of cases of non-communicable diseases.

This was discussed in a meeting between Vinaka Fiji Yasawa Trust Foundation and eight village representatives at Botaira Beach Resort on Friday.

Gunu Village headman Waisale Nasau said plans were afoot to create more sustainable food banks that involved helping villagers become commercial farmers. The food bank project involves villagers planting more resilient crops and vegetables that will assist them during times of disaster.

"The importance of this food bank program and replications is it is not only a preparedness project after disaster but it will secure food supply for the community and when there is more supply, it will become an income generating project for the villages," he said.

Dr Edwina Luveitoga expressed concern on the growing number of NCD cases in the district, prompting villagers to place more emphasis on their food bank project.

"Growing more vegetables in the food bank will assist in providing healthy food and villagers will come out of the noodles and canned foods which are the causes of these sicknesses," she said

The food bank project is funded by UNDP's Pacific Risk Resilient Program.

Soso and Kese had been the first two villages in the district to implement the initiative. Following the success of the project, all eight villages reached an agreement that each village must be part of the food bank initiative.