Education is Kovisa's top choice

ENSURING that her six children receive the best education is something single mother Raijieli Kovisa strives for every day.

Ms Kovisa, like her other 24 classmates at the Makoi Women's Vocational Centre yesterday, had the chance to showcase her baking and sewing skills, something they had been learning for the past eight weeks.

The school held its open day yesterday giving Ms Kovisa the chance to put on display quilts, pillowcases and cushions, as well as pastries.

"I have four children who are still attending school while another two are no longer at home and I am the sole breadwinner of the family," she said.

"I set up small businesses at home and with the sewing and cooking training that I have received here, I will go back to develop my business."

The centre offers courses on tailoring and basic baking and cooking.

School interim manager Shahana Didar said the centre was established to provide an opportunity for underprivileged women.

"Our centre has grown from when we first started and the main aim of this initiative is to empower our women," Ms Didar said.

"We plan to set up more programs relating to women and we have received so much interest on the training offered."

Ms Didar said about 40 women would be graduating with certificates on Thursday.

More than 25 women living around the Nasinu corridor were part of the open day.