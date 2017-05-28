Fiji Time: 12:21 PM on Sunday 28 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Education is Kovisa's top choice

Litia Cava
Sunday, May 28, 2017

ENSURING that her six children receive the best education is something single mother Raijieli Kovisa strives for every day.

Ms Kovisa, like her other 24 classmates at the Makoi Women's Vocational Centre yesterday, had the chance to showcase her baking and sewing skills, something they had been learning for the past eight weeks.

The school held its open day yesterday giving Ms Kovisa the chance to put on display quilts, pillowcases and cushions, as well as pastries.

"I have four children who are still attending school while another two are no longer at home and I am the sole breadwinner of the family," she said.

"I set up small businesses at home and with the sewing and cooking training that I have received here, I will go back to develop my business."

The centre offers courses on tailoring and basic baking and cooking.

School interim manager Shahana Didar said the centre was established to provide an opportunity for underprivileged women.

"Our centre has grown from when we first started and the main aim of this initiative is to empower our women," Ms Didar said.

"We plan to set up more programs relating to women and we have received so much interest on the training offered."

Ms Didar said about 40 women would be graduating with certificates on Thursday.

More than 25 women living around the Nasinu corridor were part of the open day.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 54.851651.8516
GBP 0.37340.3654
EUR 0.43260.4206
NZD 0.69690.6639
AUD 0.65350.6285
USD 0.48690.4699

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Narrative from 16 queens
  2. Rabuka commends Fiji's UN peacekeepers
  3. Tu'uakitau urges students to acquire trade skills
  4. Nurse pact
  5. Talei's rise in rugby
  6. Food bank project
  7. Education is Kovisa's top choice
  8. Design Divas
  9. Miller seeks to minimise injuries
  10. Search begins for Kaila! star

Top Stories this Week

  1. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  2. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  3. Qoro on Pleass board Monday (22 May)
  4. Henry's debt to mum Wednesday (24 May)
  5. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  6. Toorak youths distraught over lost jerseys Tuesday (23 May)
  7. Mystery chests, villagers warned Wednesday (24 May)
  8. Pillar of strength Wednesday (24 May)
  9. Thank you midwives Monday (22 May)
  10. Rabuka not happy Wednesday (24 May)