Miller seeks to minimise injuries

Kalesi Mele
Sunday, May 28, 2017

THE management of the Lautoka sugar mill seeks to minimise workplace injuries with the company holding an Occupational Health and Safety awareness day to help workers understand and manage work and safety ethics.

OHS officer Vineshwan Narayan said with a number of deaths and workplace injuries recorded at the mill over the years, they saw fit to hold an event that allowed workers to participate and foster workplace ethics.

"The bottom line is we want to do business but with zero injuries," Mr Narayan said.

"In the nature of operations some of our employees suffer both major and minor injuries. There are a few years where we have lost people because of very fatal injuries."

He said the management of the mill could only do so much to prevent workplace hazards.

"Every individual who starts work at the industry first of all he must be responsible for his own safety and therefore we are promoting health and safety of the workers."

Workers engaged in role play and quizzes to reflect how much they understand OHS policies.








