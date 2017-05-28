Fiji Time: 12:21 PM on Sunday 28 May

Tu'uakitau urges students to acquire trade skills

Mere Naleba
Sunday, May 28, 2017

BAU chief Ratu Tu'uakitau Cokanauto reminded students of Ratu Sukuna Memorial School to acquire skills in a trade and to see it as a career after leaving school.

Ratu Tu'uakitau was chief guest at the school's commemoration event of Ratu Sukuna Day on Friday.

He said most people saw a tradesman as an employment that did not pay well, but this was not the case because most overseas employers were looking for tradesmen to work abroad.

"I encourage you to consider the opportunities that come with looking at the trades. People might ridicule the idea of joining the trades but you look at Fiji and what we lack today, our skilled tradesmen and women have left our shores and the gap which they have left has never really been filled," he said.

Ratu Tu'uakitau also shared fond memories he shared with Ratu Sukuna.

"Many of you here today, both by age and youth, have never had the opportunity to have met this great man. As you heard from the introduction that I am related to Ratu Sir Lala but that relationship in iTaukei in our customary way na veivugoni is probably one of the greatest teaching curves that you can find in Fijian society.

"By virtue of that relationship we can only be seen in their presence, we never speak. We only speak when we are spoken to and that comes with respect," Ratu Tu'uakitau told the students.








