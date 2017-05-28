Fiji Time: 12:21 PM on Sunday 28 May

Nurse pact

Litia Cava
Sunday, May 28, 2017

A TRILATERAL agreement between Fiji, Tuvalu and Japan regarding retired nurses is on hold as Government looks for money to fund this agreement.

Minister for Employment and Productivity Jone Usamate confirmed Government was looking for help from abroad to pay the allowances of retired nurses whose skills are needed in Tuvalu.

Mr Usamate said the arrangement was for Government to pay 50 per cent of the allowance while the Tuvalu Government caters for the balance.

While he did not disclose the number of retired nurses earmarked to travel to Tuvalu as well as how much Government was trying to secure for allowances, Mr Usamate said the initial agreement was for "other countries" to foot the allowance bill.

"It was something that was organised through a trilateral agreement and allowances to be paid by other countries," Mr Usamate said

"We do not want to be spending our money that way; we will be looking at other countries to help pay the allowance because we provide the retired nurses," Mr Usamate said.

Mr Usamate said Government was still working on Tuvalu's request.

"We are looking at it now, I cannot say how many as it will depend on whether we have the money or not."

Retired Nurses Association Fiji president Lavinia Padarath said Tuvalu had requested for nurse practitioners.

"We welcome this as this is one way for Pacific Islanders to help each other. We have the resources because we had a lot of nurses retiring early due to the change in law here," she said.

"For nurse practitioners, they can run the health centre if there is a shortage of doctors particularly out in the field and Tuvalu has requested for their service and also for midwives."

Retired teachers have also been sent to Tuvalu under the Fiji Volunteer Teachers Scheme.








