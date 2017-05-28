Narrative from 16 queens

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image 2017 Vodafone Hibiscus contestants Miss The Fiji Times Charlene Lanyon (left)and Miss Dove Alisi Vucago at the launch of the festival last night. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

SIXTEEN Queen contestants will vie for the main crown at this year's 2017 Vodafone Fiji Hibiscus Festival.

The launch of the festival last night was attended by the 16 beauty queens, the 12 King and also the 12 Teen contestants.

With the theme "Telling Your

Own Narrative" linking it to climate change, Hibiscus Events Group chairman Hirdesh Prasad thanked the contestants for coming on board this year.

"This is because we believe that this is a critical area that needs our collaborative efforts. We are aligning ourselves to the Fijian Government's focus in leading the global negotiations on climate change at COP 23 in November," Mr Prasad said.

The festival will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Laucala Bay in August.