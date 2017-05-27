More teachers needed for swimming coaches

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:22PM FIJI National Schools Swimming Association (FNSSA) president Patrick Bower says there is a need for more teachers to learn how to coach swimming and participate more in its development programs.

He made this comment during the Fiji National Schools Swimming Championship in Laucala Bay, Suva.

He said this would really compliment the developmental aspects of the sport of swimming.

"And it would also boost and quicken the awareness progress for students at the same time," Bower said.

Also, he stressed the need for teachers to be more involved in swimming development programs being introduced by the FNSSA.

He said they should be encouraging students of the importance of water safety.

"Now some of the teachers are able to do the coaching but at the moment there are still not enough people to do the coaching. In the earlier days, the teachers just had to get on board and coach their own schools.

"And if there is a parent who knew more about swimming, they would assist the teacher and they (teachers) would work alongside with them."

He said the sad thing nowadays was that swimming had not been taken seriously by schools to be treated as one of their major sports.