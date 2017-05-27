Courts new branch launches new department

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:17PM A NEW department of high quality variety lines was launched by Courts Fiji Limited at its newly-opened branch at Nakasi Nine miles shopping complex earlier today.

This was revealed by Vision Investments Limited CEO P L Munasinghe who said the new 'Courts Essentials' was a line of products with attractive prices.

He said the new line of products would be soon expanding to other branches Fiji wide.

Mr Munasinghe revealed the new store was a Tier One branch and it would employ 30 to 40 staff.

Chief guest and long serving customer Ajit Singh said the service and products provided by Courts was top class.