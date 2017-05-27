Fiji Time: 6:10 PM on Saturday 27 May

Makoi vocational centre holds open day

LITIA CAVA
Saturday, May 27, 2017

Update: 5:10PM THE Makoi Women?s Vocational Training Centre held their fifth open day today.

School interim manager Shahana Didar said it was an opportunity for graduates to showcase their talents and skills.

Ms Disar said the centre was established to provide an opportunity for underprivileged women.

"Our centre has grown so much from when we first started and the main aim of this initiative is to empower our women," she said.

More than 25 women living around the Nasinu corridor were part of the open day.  








