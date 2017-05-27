Makoi vocational centre holds open day

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Maraia Marama looks at the dresses that were on sale during the Makoi Womens Vocational Centre open day in Nasinu today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 5:10PM THE Makoi Women?s Vocational Training Centre held their fifth open day today.

School interim manager Shahana Didar said it was an opportunity for graduates to showcase their talents and skills.

Ms Disar said the centre was established to provide an opportunity for underprivileged women.

"Our centre has grown so much from when we first started and the main aim of this initiative is to empower our women," she said.

More than 25 women living around the Nasinu corridor were part of the open day.