Ali appointed RBF deputy Governor

FILIPE NAIGULEVU
Saturday, May 27, 2017

Update: 1:46PM THE Constitutional Offices Commission has appointed Faizul Ariff Ali as the acting Governor of the Reserve Bank of Fiji effective from tomorrow.

Mr Ali, who is the current deputy Governor of the central bank, was appointed after the expiry of Barry Whiteside's term as the governor of the RBF.

The appointment was made by the President, Jioji Konrote, on the advice of Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama who is the chair of the Constitutional Offices Commission.

Mr Ali will be the acting Governor for a period of three months or until a substantive appointment is made.








