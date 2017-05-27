Fiji Time: 6:10 PM on Saturday 27 May

Church members campaign cleanliness

LUISA QIOLEVU
Saturday, May 27, 2017

Update: 1:38PM MEMBERS of the Labasa Methodist Indian Circuit did a 30-kilometre clean-up walk campaign from Labasa Town to Seaqaqa this morning.

Church member Alfred Wiliame said the walkathon was a way to raise funds for a new church.

"The theme of our walkathon is cleanliness is next to Godliness and while we try and clean up the side of the road, we are also trying to keep fit at the same time," Mr Wiliame said.

He said the campaign would benefit all the members of the church.

"We are doing this for a good cause as we are doing this to build a new church for worship."

A total of 30 church members comprising youths and church elders took part in the campaign.








