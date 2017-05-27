Church members campaign cleanliness

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image (L-R) Pasepa Wiliame and Grace Bull during the 30-minute clean-up walk campaign from Labasa to Seaqaqa today. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

Update: 1:38PM MEMBERS of the Labasa Methodist Indian Circuit did a 30-kilometre clean-up walk campaign from Labasa Town to Seaqaqa this morning.

Church member Alfred Wiliame said the walkathon was a way to raise funds for a new church.

"The theme of our walkathon is cleanliness is next to Godliness and while we try and clean up the side of the road, we are also trying to keep fit at the same time," Mr Wiliame said.

He said the campaign would benefit all the members of the church.

"We are doing this for a good cause as we are doing this to build a new church for worship."

A total of 30 church members comprising youths and church elders took part in the campaign.