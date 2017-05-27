Fiji Time: 11:16 AM on Saturday 27 May

Schools receive aid

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, May 27, 2017

FOURTEEN schools in the Northern Division have been assisted with boats and outboard engines.

This was revealed by Minister for Education, Dr Mahendra Reddy, while giving a boat engine to Drekeniwai District School in Suva.

He said since 2015, the ministry had handed over boats and engines to 42 schools around the country to help students have easier access to schools.

"The ministry noted that there were a number of areas, not only in the maritime divisions but also in the interior, where children had to cross rivers. At some places in the interior, they had to cross the rivers multiple times in order to get to the schools," he said.

"This had become a major issue causing an increase in dropouts. Often parents didn't feel comfortable sending their children to schools when the rivers were wide and posed a danger to their lives."

Dr Reddy revealed $250,000 had been set aside for 10 boats and engines in the 2016/2017 budget.

Drekeniwai District School committee member Eliki Rabuka said the assistance would greatly benefit the students studying at the school. The school was built in 1912 and had a school roll of 64 students and five teachers.








