Water woes almost over

Aqela Susu
Saturday, May 27, 2017

PEOPLE living in the Nabukavesi and Wainadoi areas should soon expect an end to their water problems.

This was after Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Parveen Kumar revealed in Parliament that the Water Authority of Fiji identified a water source that could supply water to about 5630 residents in these areas.

"Our intention of goodwill on this water scheme project met some challenges. The identified source has a minimum dry weather yield of 10 million litres per day while the projected demand for the existing population is only 1.5 litres/per day," Mr Kumar said.








