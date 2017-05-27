Gender policy under scrutiny

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Opposition MP Salote Radrodro, left, with Niko Nawaikula exit Parliament during a break between sessions this week. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

OPPOSITION member Salote Radrodro questioned how Government prioritised the empowerment of women through its National Gender Policy when only $1 million was allocated for its implementation, but $3.6m was allocated for the free milk program.

She claimed the budget allocation contradicted an earlier statement made by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on Government's stand on women empowerment.

"While launching the National Gender Policy, he had said the FijiFirst Government held the empowerment of women as a priority. In the 2016/2017 budget allocation, only $1m is allocated for the implementation of the policy and yet $3.6m have been allocated for the free milk program. How does that reflect the empowerment of women in terms of the budgetary allocation?" Mrs Radrodro questioned Government.

In her response, Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa said Mrs Radrodro' s question seemed like she was comparing apples and oranges.

"The budget that has been given to the ministry for the current fiscal year is based on a plan that was put together by the ministry for the implementation of the gender-based policy," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.

"The budget for the free milk program is based on the number of children who need the milk and Weet-Bix.

"We are implementing it and we have a few more months to go for the current fiscal year and as it is we are working very hard that by the end of this fiscal year we would have met what we want to do by the end of the fiscal year."