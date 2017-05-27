Usamate: OHS complaints drop

/ Front page / News

IT is critical for companies to follow Occupational, Health and Safety (OHS) standards.

This was relayed to Parliament yesterday by Labour Minister Jone Usamate as he revealed that 278 occupational, health and safety standards-related complaints were received from 2012 to 2016 by his ministry.

Mr Usamate said there was a drop in complaints received from 2012 to 2014.

He said the total number of cases closed every year was 80 per cent, with a high number of cases attributed to compliance strategies such as the issuance of enforcement notices.

"The primary goal of occupational safety and health programs include fostering a safe and healthy work environment," Mr Usamate said. "OHS emphasises protection of co-workers, family members, employers, customers and many others who might be affected by the workplace environment. It focuses on the prevention of ill health in people caused by working condition, which basically means the protection of workers in their employment from risk resultant on factors adverse to health and safety."

He said the highest number of enforcement notices (882) were issued between 2014 and 2015.

The number of OHS complaints pending from 2012 to 2016 is 39.