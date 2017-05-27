Islanders raise cash for schools

/ Front page / News

THE Kadavu American Association is planning to raise funds to assist the two main secondary schools on their island home.

The two schools are Richmond Methodist School and Kadavu Provincial High School.

On June 17, the association will host the first Kadavu Day at Santa Rosa, California, in the US.

Association chairperson Etuate Toroca said ensuring that the children of Kadavu were given the best form of education was important.

"We all have a role to play and for us we always think of our family back home and this initiative is the first of its kind.

"We know that it will not only benefit families whose relatives are here, but everyone back home," Mr Toroca said.

He has been living in the US for about eight years.

"I visited the village last year and the schools and I was very concerned over the standard of infrastructure and we hope to improve it."

The association aims to raise USD$50,000 during the event.