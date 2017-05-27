Fiji Time: 11:16 AM on Saturday 27 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Islanders raise cash for schools

Litia Cava
Saturday, May 27, 2017

THE Kadavu American Association is planning to raise funds to assist the two main secondary schools on their island home.

The two schools are Richmond Methodist School and Kadavu Provincial High School.

On June 17, the association will host the first Kadavu Day at Santa Rosa, California, in the US.

Association chairperson Etuate Toroca said ensuring that the children of Kadavu were given the best form of education was important.

"We all have a role to play and for us we always think of our family back home and this initiative is the first of its kind.

"We know that it will not only benefit families whose relatives are here, but everyone back home," Mr Toroca said.

He has been living in the US for about eight years.

"I visited the village last year and the schools and I was very concerned over the standard of infrastructure and we hope to improve it."

The association aims to raise USD$50,000 during the event.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 54.851651.8516
GBP 0.37340.3654
EUR 0.43260.4206
NZD 0.69690.6639
AUD 0.65350.6285
USD 0.48690.4699

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Fijian' sparks debate
  2. Inquiry bid foiled
  3. $2m generated from Super Rugby match
  4. Farmers protest
  5. Non parole period of thirty years
  6. Road authority utilises $23m for repair works
  7. Risky crossing for users
  8. $16k freight scam
  9. Ministry certifies twenty-six growers
  10. Repairs to 32 schools by Oct

Top Stories this Week

  1. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  2. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  3. Qoro on Pleass board Monday (22 May)
  4. Henry's debt to mum Wednesday (24 May)
  5. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  6. Toorak youths distraught over lost jerseys Tuesday (23 May)
  7. Mystery chests, villagers warned Wednesday (24 May)
  8. Pillar of strength Wednesday (24 May)
  9. Thank you midwives Monday (22 May)
  10. Rabuka not happy Wednesday (24 May)