$16k freight scam

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Walter Aitu at The Fiji Times office in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

WALTER Aitu's dreams of resettling on the land of his youth are slowly turning to naught.

This is after he was conned out of more than $16,000 in a freight scam.

Mr Aitu, a US Army veteran, paid the money to a door-to-door freight service in return for the shipping of all his household items from Hawaii to Fiji.

But more than seven months after arriving in the country Mr Aitu, along with his spouse and three children, still have not received their container of items and are living out of the suitcases they arrived with in Fiji.

Mr Aitu, who has spent the past 15 years of his life in the US, says local shipping agents told him the container of goods was placed on hold.

All Logistics Cargo Inc the US agents, engaged by the door-to-door freight service, have placed the hold on the container and say they are owed $US6368.20 by the freight service.

It is currently being held at the wharf by local agents for All Logistics Cargo, collecting dust and port fees by the day

Mr Aitu says numerous attempts to contact the local owners of the door-to-door freight service have been unsuccesful, adding that he is aware of other families who were allegedly conned by the service.

And despite reporting the issue to police in October last year, Mr Aitu says there has been no progress.

"I've been back and forth to police since reporting the case and I feel like I'm just being given the run around.

"I've given them evidence of the wire transfers and the detective even told me that he has obtained proof from the bank that the transfer went through."

When contacted yesterday Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the investigation file was still open.

Police did not answer questions on the six-month delay alleged by Mr Aitu.