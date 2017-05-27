/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Superviser of Elections Mohammed Saneem. Picture: FILE

TWO thousand, five hundred and two (2502) Fijian voters were the first to receive SMS notifications from the Fijian Elections Office yesterday as FEO piloted its SMS notification feature.

The feature will allow FEO to confirm individual voters' registration and an SMS will also be sent when voters update their details.

Perhaps the most interesting application of the SMS notification system is that it will allow voters access to information about the activity on their registration.

"And in the unlikely event that unauthorised activities took place, the voter can raise queries with the FEO," the office said yesterday.

"The 2502 voters who had either registered or updated their details between January 2017 and March 20, 2017, and had provided the FEO with their mobile numbers, would have received a "confirmation" SMS advising them of the registration."

"We are currently testing the system so that the FEO can directly communicate with the registered individual," Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem said.

He said FEO was taking advantage of the fact that mobile phones were popular in Fiji and were using this medium to engage voters.

"Later on, we will trial other means of communication such as email."

The new system will also SMS voters to advise them that their voter card has been replaced.

"The FEO has created this tool as a transparency mechanism and I invite all registered voters to subscribe to this feature" Mr Saneem said.

The SMS notification feature operates on both networks in Fiji and is a free of charge service.