People flock to agriculture show

THE Northern Agriculture Show 2017 has drawn members of the public from around the Northern Division.

Labasa jeweller Katherine Masivou said the show was a good platform where local entrepreneurs could showcase their goods.

The 42-year-old Tuatua resident said she entered the show on the second day, adding that it was a boost for her business.

Florist Marie Guibreteau Kaukimoce said she made the most out of the two-day event. She people flocked to her tent to buy and learn about how to plant ferns.

Vunivau beekeeper Mere Dunadamu said she had learnt a lot during the event.