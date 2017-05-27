Fiji Time: 11:16 AM on Saturday 27 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

People flock to agriculture show

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, May 27, 2017

THE Northern Agriculture Show 2017 has drawn members of the public from around the Northern Division.

Labasa jeweller Katherine Masivou said the show was a good platform where local entrepreneurs could showcase their goods.

The 42-year-old Tuatua resident said she entered the show on the second day, adding that it was a boost for her business.

Florist Marie Guibreteau Kaukimoce said she made the most out of the two-day event. She people flocked to her tent to buy and learn about how to plant ferns.

Vunivau beekeeper Mere Dunadamu said she had learnt a lot during the event.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 54.851651.8516
GBP 0.37340.3654
EUR 0.43260.4206
NZD 0.69690.6639
AUD 0.65350.6285
USD 0.48690.4699

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Fijian' sparks debate
  2. Inquiry bid foiled
  3. $2m generated from Super Rugby match
  4. Farmers protest
  5. Non parole period of thirty years
  6. Road authority utilises $23m for repair works
  7. Risky crossing for users
  8. $16k freight scam
  9. Ministry certifies twenty-six growers
  10. Repairs to 32 schools by Oct

Top Stories this Week

  1. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  2. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  3. Qoro on Pleass board Monday (22 May)
  4. Henry's debt to mum Wednesday (24 May)
  5. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  6. Toorak youths distraught over lost jerseys Tuesday (23 May)
  7. Mystery chests, villagers warned Wednesday (24 May)
  8. Pillar of strength Wednesday (24 May)
  9. Thank you midwives Monday (22 May)
  10. Rabuka not happy Wednesday (24 May)