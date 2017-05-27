Fiji Time: 11:16 AM on Saturday 27 May

School cadets pride

Luisa Qiolevu
Saturday, May 27, 2017

SELF-DISCIPLINE will be critical when it comes to making the right decisions, says divisional secretary Northern Soko Tuima.

Addressing nearly 400 cadets at the All Saints Secondary School passing-out parade yesterday, Mr Tuima called on cadets to rise above challenges and make a difference in their life.

"You will encounter challenges in life and it is the discipline that builds part of your character which will make the difference in what you will want to be in the future," Mr Tuima said.

Mr Tuima encouraged the students to make a difference in what they wanted to be in the future.

"I know that you too are the pride of Macuata and that you are going to go out and shape Vanua Levu and contribute to our effort in nation building," he said.

"I encourage you to do so with confidence and certainty that you have the power to determine your own destiny."








