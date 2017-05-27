/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Designer Ilai Jikoiono, centre, with his models wearing his designs under his fashion label Zuber, which opened the Fiji Fashion Week Trendsetters night yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE Trendsetter Show at last night's Fiji Fashion Week showcased an array of designs from creative graduates out of fashion school which were edgy, unique and dared to take risks.

These were the sentiments shared by FJFW managing director Ellen Whippy-Knight.

Whippy-Knight said gauging from the Pacific Islands resort show on Thursday, it was the beginning of what was seemingly the greatest FJFW show ever.

"The most important thing in the world today is people are looking for great references, we've got a beautiful culture, we are extremely talented and the second thing is we are very open minded about taking risks," she said.

Whippy-Knight said people needed to start looking at buying clothes that were designed in Fiji, produced in Fiji and made in Fiji because local designers had the capability to give people what they wanted.

She also mentioned the trendsetter show featured Ilai Jikoiono, who she believed would be recognised and recruited by an international designer because of his talent for fashion.

Jikoiono opened the show last night with his collection that was inspired by the 1970s lifestyle.

Jikoiono said his collection showed a contrast of how lifestyle had changed since his parent's time.

"In terms of social issues, women are getting paid less than men, there is still racism in Fiji and people still can't afford rent," he said.

"Wage gap, living expenses is so high so my collection brings out the aspect of the 70s in terms of the cuts of the fabric."

FJFW's final show, the Gold Couture will take place tonight.