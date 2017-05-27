Non parole period of thirty years

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Josua Colanaudolu after his sentencing yesterday . Picture: JONA KONATACI.

HIGH Court judge Justice Salesi Temo sentenced serial rapist and murderer Josua Colanaudolu to life imprisonment with a non parole period of 30 years.

Colanaudolu was found guilty of one count of murder, six counts of rape, one count of abduction and one count of indecently annoying females. He raped four girls in his community between 1998 and 2016 and murdered a 14-year-old girl at Loloma Beach in Deuba last year.

Colanudolu copped a life imprisonment sentence with a non parole period of 30 years for the one count of murder.

He was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment with a non parole period of 14 years for each count of rape.

Justice Temo also sentenced Colanaudolu to five years imprisonment for the one count of abduction and six months imprisonment for one count of indecently annoying a female

After his sentencing, the 40-year-old walked out of the packed courtroom with a smile on his face and using his fingers, formed what looked like the letter "T' .

Justice Temo said Colanaudolu was a nightmare to any parent with a daughter and showed no remorse throughout the trial. In passing the sentence, Justice Temo said the aggravating factor was that Colanaudolu's behaviour-from when he attacked the first complainant in 1998 to when he raped and killed the 14-year-old girl last year, showed the personality of a depraved character.

Justice Temo said the fact that he had a young daughter did not help.

He said he only found one mitigating factor and that was Colanaudolu had been remanded in custody for one year and two months. Justice Temo said the sentence was designed to punish him and at the same time deter other offenders from preying on younger children who were the future of Fiji.

He was acquitted of three counts of abduction. Colanaudolu will serve 30 years in prison before a pardon may be considered by the President of the Republic of Fiji.