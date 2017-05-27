Risky crossing for users

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A carrier loaded with students crosses the swollen river at Raiwasa Mead Rd, Rakiraki. Picture: KALESI MELE

SCHOOLchildren and residents living in Raiwasa, Rakiraki, are travelling at great risk across the Vaileka River on a daily basis.

The Fiji Times news team witnessed a carrier loaded with students crossing the swollen river at Raiwasa Mead Rd this week after a day of continuous rainfall.

Residents in the area said the bridge had been damaged for a number of years and despite pleas by the community for urgent repairs, nothing has been done.

"The bridge collapsed a few years ago and when there's a little bit of rain, the collapsed area goes underwater," explained Suliasi Sokula.

"When vehicles go over the submerged bridge, it is risky because the part that's underwater is unstable.

"Something needs to be done before an accident happens."

Mr Sokula and fellow villager Joseva Senivudi said many people had been swept away while attempting to cross the broken bridge over the years.

"People cross here because going around to another access road to the village adds another 13km to the trip and it is expensive to hire transport for that distance."

Questions sent to the Fiji Roads Authority on the crossing on May 23 remain unanswered.