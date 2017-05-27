Awareness on rights, penalties

/ Front page / News

THE Lautoka District Duavata Community policing committee hopes to create more awareness on rights of individuals and penalties a person is likely to cop for committing a crime.

Committee vice-president Amol Kumar said through workshops and community visits, they hoped to be able to instil a level of community ownership.

"A lot of times we hear of domestic violence cases and robberies and we try to do our part in helping the police in combating crime," he said.

"But I think most of our work revolves around prevention. We try our best to educate people on the disadvantages of committing crime."

He said, recently, there had been instances of canefield fires that they were not able to prevent.

"Crushing season is about to begin and some farmers lose out.

"We travel to their homes because sometimes they know who started the fire but they aren't bold enough to tell police who it is and this is where we can help.

"Through our workshops we also deliberate on women's rights.

"A lot of women are not aware of their rights and we also try to educate men on the values of respect to help curb domestic violence cases."

The committee holds a bi- monthly awareness campaign and travels to communities around the district advocating for better communities.