Fiji Time: 11:16 AM on Saturday 27 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Awareness on rights, penalties

Kalesi Mele
Saturday, May 27, 2017

THE Lautoka District Duavata Community policing committee hopes to create more awareness on rights of individuals and penalties a person is likely to cop for committing a crime.

Committee vice-president Amol Kumar said through workshops and community visits, they hoped to be able to instil a level of community ownership.

"A lot of times we hear of domestic violence cases and robberies and we try to do our part in helping the police in combating crime," he said.

"But I think most of our work revolves around prevention. We try our best to educate people on the disadvantages of committing crime."

He said, recently, there had been instances of canefield fires that they were not able to prevent.

"Crushing season is about to begin and some farmers lose out.

"We travel to their homes because sometimes they know who started the fire but they aren't bold enough to tell police who it is and this is where we can help.

"Through our workshops we also deliberate on women's rights.

"A lot of women are not aware of their rights and we also try to educate men on the values of respect to help curb domestic violence cases."

The committee holds a bi- monthly awareness campaign and travels to communities around the district advocating for better communities.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 54.851651.8516
GBP 0.37340.3654
EUR 0.43260.4206
NZD 0.69690.6639
AUD 0.65350.6285
USD 0.48690.4699

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Fijian' sparks debate
  2. Inquiry bid foiled
  3. $2m generated from Super Rugby match
  4. Farmers protest
  5. Non parole period of thirty years
  6. Road authority utilises $23m for repair works
  7. Risky crossing for users
  8. $16k freight scam
  9. Ministry certifies twenty-six growers
  10. Repairs to 32 schools by Oct

Top Stories this Week

  1. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  2. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  3. Qoro on Pleass board Monday (22 May)
  4. Henry's debt to mum Wednesday (24 May)
  5. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  6. Toorak youths distraught over lost jerseys Tuesday (23 May)
  7. Mystery chests, villagers warned Wednesday (24 May)
  8. Pillar of strength Wednesday (24 May)
  9. Thank you midwives Monday (22 May)
  10. Rabuka not happy Wednesday (24 May)