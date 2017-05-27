Fiji Time: 11:16 AM on Saturday 27 May

Canegrowers prepare for season

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, May 27, 2017

SUGARCANE growers across the Western Division have been urged to hold their annual general meetings and prepare for the start of the 2017 harvest and crush season.

Sugar Cane Growers Council CEO Sundresh Chetty said in view of Government shouldering deductions from the 2016 fourth cane payment, farmers should ensure they were prepared ahead of the start of the 2017 season in about 10 days time.

"We are urging all farmers to hold their annual general meetings and finalise their Memorandum of Gang Agreements (MOGA) forms and to ensure that repairs to tractors and trucks are completed well ahead of the start of crushing in the Western Division, on June 6 in Rarawai and June 7 in Lautoka," he said.

"We are expecting a good recovery crop this season with the amount of rainfall we have received so far."

The Fiji Sugar Corporation has projected a 2.1 million tonne crush in 2017.

However, some growers say the total harvest could exceed FSC's projection.

Last year, the FSC crushed about 1.4 million tonnes due to the impact of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston on cane crops across the country.

STC Winston caused more than $120m worth of damage to the sugar sector.

Crop damage was estimated at $87m, $12m for farmers residences and the remainder for damage to FSC infrastructure.








