Seru scoops best all-rounder cadet prize

Luisa Qiolevu
Saturday, May 27, 2017

ALL Saints Secondary School head boy, Mosese Seru proved yesterday he had essential qualities needed for leadership, scooping the best all-rounder award at yesterday's passing-out parade.

He was among the 400 students who graduated from the cadet passing-out parade.

The 18-year-old hails from Nukuloa in Gau, Lomaiviti, and was identified a born leader as he received the best all-rounder cadet award.

"I am thankful to my fellow cadets for their teamwork. Words cannot express how I feel right now," he said.

Seru also thanked military personnel for their time in training the cadets.

"We are thankful for their time in training us during the 15 weeks and we are glad that we finished with the last lap of our hard work today," he said.

Another student Nemani Beitaki, who hails from Nadakuni Village in Naitasiri won the best male cadet award.

The 18-year-old lives with his guardians in Labasa while his parents are both back home in Naitasiri.

Beitaki is the third child of five siblings.

"I wish my parents were here to see me in my full cadet uniform," he said.

Beitaki said he never thought he would receive an award as special as the best male cadet award.

"I travelled across the Vanua Levu waters two years ago, not knowing that I would be a senior student of this prestigious school and to be an award winner today gives me great pleasure, and I salute the school for accepting me and grooming me to become who I am today."








