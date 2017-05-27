Farmers protest

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Canefarmers and their families ended their protest march at the Commissioner Northern's office in Labasa yesterday. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

PLACARDS displaying farmers' frustrations over certain issues affecting the sugar industry were prominent through Labasa Town yesterday as 150 people marched in a peaceful protest.

Farmers from all walks of life joined the march that started with a prayer outside the National Farmers Union office.

The march, which ended at Commissioner Northern's office, was under police radar with high presence of officers around town.

Farmers wanted five basic issues addressed, which includes the top up of the fourth cane payment by $10, assurance of a minimum guaranteed price of $100 per tonne, facilitate the election of Sugar Cane Growers Council, halt of the implementation of Sugar Bills and to set up an independent enquiry into Fiji Sugar Corporation.

NFU general-secretary Mahendra Chaudhry said he was extremely pleased with the turnout and the resolve shown by the farmers to do something about getting their grievances addressed.

"It is good that the growers have finally found their voice and the Government and FSC should take heed of their legitimate demands," he said.

"The union will now mobilise farmers nationwide to secure their rights," he said.

Mr Chaudhry said it was very important that growers remained united.

"It is only through the strength of their solidarity that they can get their voices heard and their demands addressed."

NFU president Surendra Lal said the turnout proved farmers' grave concerns over unsettled issues of the industry.

"Farmers are now raising their voices and we know that there are many more who are supporting us from behind the scenes," he said.

"Farmers received $10.57 a tonne for their fourth cane payment and this was hardly sufficient to meet their preparation costs for harvest.

"This is why we are calling for a $10 a tonne top up from Government."