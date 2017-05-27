Fiji Time: 11:16 AM on Saturday 27 May

Ministry certifies twenty-six growers

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, May 27, 2017

TWENTY-SIX farmers in the North received certificates and consolation prizes from the Ministry of Agriculture yesterday in recognition of their achievements through the year.

Officiating at the two-day North Government Roadshow 2017, divisional planning officer North Alipate Bolalevu said people had been empowered with knowledge from various exhibitions of livestock, crops, farm machines, equipment and other recreations associated with agriculture.

"We are now fully aware of the system that should enable us to address climate change issues," he said.

"Let us be reminded of the theme 'Climate Smart Agriculture for Fiji' and realise that climate smart agriculture is an integrated approach to address interlinked challenges of food security and climate change.

"I hope that when we leave here today, we will focus on the three objectives as a takeaway message to achieve climate smart agriculture, that is; increasing productivity to increase equitable increases in farm income food security and development, resilience and adaptation by adapting and building resilience of agricultural and food security system to climate change at multiple levels and mitigation or reducing green gases by reducing emission from agriculture."

Farmers from Taveuni, Seaqaqa, Savusavu, Nabouwalu and Macuata North were part of the show which ended yesterday.








