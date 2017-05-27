$2m generated from Super Rugby match

/ Front page / News

THE recent Super Rugby match between the Gallagher Chiefs and Canterbury Crusaders held at the ANZ Stadium generated about $2m, of which more than $700,000 was from ticket sales.

This was revealed in Parliament by acting Prime Minister and Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum yesterday.

He said Fiji not only gained directly from this game, but indirectly as well.

"Nobody would argue against the fact that promoting and having such high-calibre rugby teams play in Fiji provides numerous benefits to Fiji not just to the fans, but also the economy in increasing our footprint internationally," Mr Sayed- Khaiyum said.

"By having such two high-profile teams and being able to attract monetary value of about $2m, we are able to bring the Super Rugby game to Fiji."

"When they come here they use a hotel, pay VAT, pay environmental levy, they buy our food, they drink our beer, they eat our chips and food wherever they may be.

"On the day itself, the ticket sales amounted to $722,928 and the share that Fiji Sports Council gets is 25 per cent, which is $180,732. The Sports Council generated $24,246 from sales of merchandise, liquor and carpark fees. This, of course, has to be verified."

The game, he said, was televised live covering about two million viewers in the three predominantly Super 15 countries, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

"Many people who watched the actual game live on TV have said: 'We can't even tell this is Fiji'.

"So it essentially lifts our profile to a destination that can host international events."

He said the team members and officials commended the Fiji Sports Council and other organisers on how they were able to provide such a professional atmosphere.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said this would pave the way for Fiji having the ability to host more international games.

"It means that Fiji has the ability to say to the other international event organisers that we have the capacity to host the game. There's obviously a potential for us to be able to host one of the legs of the 7s series. This is how we are trying to position ourselves," he said.