Flotsam and Jetsam

BEACHCOMBER was told of this incident during the Fiji National Schools Swimming Championship yesterday.

Some swimmers, after their event, seemed bored, probably between the ages of 9 and 12.

An official was watching the games until he noticed a small commotion in the nearby warm-up pool.

This group of five students seemed bored and were diving and playing around in the warm-up pool.

After a while an official noticed them and kindly told them to leave.

Their reply was, "Sir we are warming up".

Bewildered and trying his best not to laugh, the official replies, "Warming up does not include running around and diving."

So again he kindly asked them to leave, realising they had no case. The group went quietly to their respective tents giggling at their answer.