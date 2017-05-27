Fiji Time: 11:16 AM on Saturday 27 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Flotsam and Jetsam

Editor
Saturday, May 27, 2017

BEACHCOMBER was told of this incident during the Fiji National Schools Swimming Championship yesterday.

Some swimmers, after their event, seemed bored, probably between the ages of 9 and 12.

An official was watching the games until he noticed a small commotion in the nearby warm-up pool.

This group of five students seemed bored and were diving and playing around in the warm-up pool.

After a while an official noticed them and kindly told them to leave.

Their reply was, "Sir we are warming up".

Bewildered and trying his best not to laugh, the official replies, "Warming up does not include running around and diving."

So again he kindly asked them to leave, realising they had no case. The group went quietly to their respective tents giggling at their answer.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 54.851651.8516
GBP 0.37340.3654
EUR 0.43260.4206
NZD 0.69690.6639
AUD 0.65350.6285
USD 0.48690.4699

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Fijian' sparks debate
  2. Inquiry bid foiled
  3. $2m generated from Super Rugby match
  4. Farmers protest
  5. Non parole period of thirty years
  6. Road authority utilises $23m for repair works
  7. Risky crossing for users
  8. $16k freight scam
  9. Ministry certifies twenty-six growers
  10. Repairs to 32 schools by Oct

Top Stories this Week

  1. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  2. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  3. Qoro on Pleass board Monday (22 May)
  4. Henry's debt to mum Wednesday (24 May)
  5. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  6. Toorak youths distraught over lost jerseys Tuesday (23 May)
  7. Mystery chests, villagers warned Wednesday (24 May)
  8. Pillar of strength Wednesday (24 May)
  9. Thank you midwives Monday (22 May)
  10. Rabuka not happy Wednesday (24 May)