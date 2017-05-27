Inquiry bid foiled

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Attorney-General and Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum accompanied by FijiFirst MP Samuela Vunivalu after the Parliament sitting yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

ACTING Prime Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has labelled a call for a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into alleged cases of brutality by police and military officers as "unnecessary".

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum's comments came after a motion by Opposition deputy Whip Mosese Bulitavu calling for the establishment of the commission was defeated in Parliament yesterday.

Mr Bulitavu moved that a Judicial Commission of inquiry be appointed to look into the brutality cases that resulted in the injury and/or death of several citizens in the past decade.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said Fiji had no State sanctioned torture.

Reminding the Parliament of the brutality cases in 1987 and 2000, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said there were preventative and redress measures now in place through the Constitution and other laws.

He said Government was working with the British Government and Scotland Yard on the first-hour procedure and training and upskilling officers while pilot programs started with video recordings of police interviews.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum stated Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, was the only public official to talk about the "buturaki" culture in Fiji.

Mr Bulitavu said the call for judicial inquiry would not affect the immunity granted in the Constitution.

"I rise with a heavy heart to open the debate this morning (yesterday), remembering all those who have passed away in the last one decade or have been injured by the brutal acts of the police and military officers," Mr Bulitavu said. "I join their families, relatives, friend and the people of Fiji to deplore those irresponsible and unnecessary actions which has done no good than enough bad to create a bi-polarised political structure that is now finding it hard to reconcile."

He claimed police and military officers had not only killed people, but left behind mental trauma and divided the nation.

"It does not seek to punish or paint people involved in bad light or to avenge bad faith. It is clear cut in its aims and objectives," he said.

Mr Bulitavu said the commission would find facts and enable the people of Fiji to know the truth. He said by impressing the need for an inquiry into the alleged cases of brutality meted to the Fijian people, it would enable everyone to realise the value of human life.

"This is not the first time the Parliament of Fiji has been requested to resolve to institute a judicial inquiry. It was done in 1982 when Sir John White Judicial Commission of Inquiry (parliamentary paper 74 of 1983) was appointed to inquire into the allegations that the Alliance and the National Federation Party made against each other in relation to the conduct of the general elections of 1982," he said.

Mr Bulitavu said this inquiry cleared all speculation and misgivings and propelled Fiji into the future. He said being the highest court in the land, the Parliament was responsible to the people of Fiji.

"I am rising this motion with intent to seeking answers to an issue on which there is public interest, suspicion and let me not hasten to add, the grudges and grievances of those directly affected by teh acts of torture."

He said Amnesty International's latest torture report titled: Beating Justice in Fiji was widely publicised, highlighted the state of brutality by security institutions in Fiji.