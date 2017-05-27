'Fijian' sparks debate

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Opposition MP Salote Radrodro, left, with Niko Nawaikula exit Parliament during a break between sessions this week. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THE indigenous people in Fiji have not been denied from being called iTaukei, Acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum told Parliament yesterday.

This is after claims by SODELPA MP Niko Nawaikula that Government had taken away the identity of the indigenous people by calling all citizens of the country Fijians.

In a heated exchange, Mr Nawaikula said: "This world must know that the other (Government) side is trying to decimate the cultural identity of our people. They then passed another law to take away our name so that we cannot call ourselves Fijians".

Responding strongly, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said Mr Nawaikula was spreading false information and using the race card.

"Point of Order is this, nobody has taken anybody's name. What he is implying has any proprietary rights over those names and it is legally right to say that anybody that is a citizen of this country will actually have the name of the country," he said.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the indigenous people had not been denied from being called iTaukei.

"Madam Speaker, it has deteriorated into a situation where he (Mr Nawaikula) is making all sorts of allegations and claims I want him to withdraw the fact Madam Speaker through you that we have taken away anybody's name."

Mr Nawaikula also claimed that the iTaukei community did not have control of their own land.

The A-G said this was false and the iTaukei landowners had absolute power of their rights in terms of ownership which was guaranteed in the Constitution.

The Speaker had to intervene during the debate and Mr Nawaikula had to withdraw his comments.