Fiji Time: 11:16 AM on Saturday 27 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Repairs to 32 schools by Oct

Aqela Susu
Saturday, May 27, 2017

CONSTRUCTION and maintenance works on the 32 schools located in the sugarcane belts that were damaged during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston last year are expected to be completed by October.

This was told to Parliament by Acting Prime Minister and Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed- Khaiyum yesterday.

The project is funded through an agreement signed between the Government and the Pacific Community (SPC) in October last year.

Under the agreement, $2.71 million from the Water Sanitation and Hygiene program (WASH) will be allocated to construct, upgrade and repair ablution blocks and water storage facilities for schools located in the sugarcane belts that were damaged by STC Winston.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said 32 schools were identified to be assisted under this program.

The construction and implementation unit of the Economy Ministry managed the upgrading works of 19 schools because of the extent of damage and the complexity of engineering works that were required.

Works on the remaining 13 schools were looked after by the Education Ministry.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 54.851651.8516
GBP 0.37340.3654
EUR 0.43260.4206
NZD 0.69690.6639
AUD 0.65350.6285
USD 0.48690.4699

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Fijian' sparks debate
  2. Inquiry bid foiled
  3. $2m generated from Super Rugby match
  4. Farmers protest
  5. Non parole period of thirty years
  6. Road authority utilises $23m for repair works
  7. Risky crossing for users
  8. $16k freight scam
  9. Ministry certifies twenty-six growers
  10. Repairs to 32 schools by Oct

Top Stories this Week

  1. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  2. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  3. Qoro on Pleass board Monday (22 May)
  4. Henry's debt to mum Wednesday (24 May)
  5. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  6. Toorak youths distraught over lost jerseys Tuesday (23 May)
  7. Mystery chests, villagers warned Wednesday (24 May)
  8. Pillar of strength Wednesday (24 May)
  9. Thank you midwives Monday (22 May)
  10. Rabuka not happy Wednesday (24 May)