Repairs to 32 schools by Oct

/ Front page / News

CONSTRUCTION and maintenance works on the 32 schools located in the sugarcane belts that were damaged during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston last year are expected to be completed by October.

This was told to Parliament by Acting Prime Minister and Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed- Khaiyum yesterday.

The project is funded through an agreement signed between the Government and the Pacific Community (SPC) in October last year.

Under the agreement, $2.71 million from the Water Sanitation and Hygiene program (WASH) will be allocated to construct, upgrade and repair ablution blocks and water storage facilities for schools located in the sugarcane belts that were damaged by STC Winston.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said 32 schools were identified to be assisted under this program.

The construction and implementation unit of the Economy Ministry managed the upgrading works of 19 schools because of the extent of damage and the complexity of engineering works that were required.

Works on the remaining 13 schools were looked after by the Education Ministry.