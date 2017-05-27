Road authority utilises $23m for repair works

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Roads Authority is utilising $23 million from its $527m budget allocation to conduct repair works on the bridges and crossings damaged by cyclones.

Minister for Transport and Infrastructure, Parveen Kumar, told Parliament yesterday that recent adverse weather had affected FRA's attempts at permanent repairs.

"There are currently 13 bridges and crossings requiring repairs as a result of cyclones previously and STC Winston. Madam Speaker, one must understand that all these bridges are of old age," Mr Kumar said.

"Madam Speaker, as at April 2017, FRA has completed repairs and replacements on 10 out of the 13 bridges and crossings.

"Currently, a large number of structures have been identified as critical or high priority for repair or replacement. The plan has been established to manage these critical infrastructures."

He said works had been planned to be carried out on 20 or 30 bridges and crossings in the coming years.

Mr Kumar confirmed FRA had completed some ground works on the Sigatoka Bridge.

He said works on the bridge were included in FRA's program but he could not divulge more information.