Ireland to come out strong: Tanivula

Update: 6:06PM FIJIANA 7s team have been reminded and trained to be mentally tough when they play against Ireland for the Canada 7s this weekend.

Coach Iliesa Tanivula said Ireland is going to come back for a revenge.

"They beat us in Sydney and we drew at the Dubai 7s and again we beat them in Japan and Vegas.

"They will come out strong and I know that they have studied our games and will try to come up with a good game plan to return the favour.

"The girls have to prepare themselves mentally because it?s a mind game and anyone could win so in order to win against them we need to read their game plan well and use it against them.

"We're not underestimating any team as we will play to our full strength and play in to space and use our numbers out wide," Tanivula said.