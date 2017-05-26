Fiji Time: 9:29 PM on Friday 26 May

WAF confident of victory

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Friday, May 26, 2017

Update: 5:26PM WATER Authority of Fiji women's volleyball team is confident that they will come out victorious when they face Swan in the Wai volleyball semi-finals tomorrow.

Manager Bimla Prasad said with a hard core team on her side hard work and dedication is what drives the girls' to win.

"We have been successful in all our competition and plenty teams are vying to defeat us.

"WAF has been unbeaten in all the tournaments they attend to and see how these girls are super driven by their passion for the sport it's hard to play against them and that's what makes them special," Prasad said.








