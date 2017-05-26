Ro Teimumu calls for a Legislative Committee

Update: 5:12PM OPPOSITION leader Ro Teimumu Kepa is urging the FijiFirst Government to form a legislative committee within the parliamentary ranks to bring bills to each sitting.
The call
comes after Parliament ended its May sitting today with government business
dominating the Parliamentary proceedings by way of ministerial statements and
responses on the same.
The
opposition members business was limited to half day of Friday (today).
'There is a dire need to formulate a
legislative committee to enable the Parliament to effectively perform its
constitutional, legislative and public roles and respond to the needs and
voices of the people of Fiji," Ro Teimumu said.
"The SDL Government had such a committee and were tasked to
bring four bills for each sitting of Parliament, which led to robust debates
and saw bills taking the proper pathway and engaging the community through
committees and the like," she said.
The nature of the parliamentary
proceedings this week was in complete contrast to the robust debate in the
yester-years.
It does not augur well for the future
political and constitutional development of Fiji and is detrimental to the
enhancement of a parliamentary culture.