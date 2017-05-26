Ro Teimumu calls for a Legislative Committee

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Opposition leader, Ro Teimumu Kepa

Update: 5:12PM OPPOSITION leader Ro Teimumu Kepa is urging the FijiFirst Government to form a legislative committee within the parliamentary ranks to bring bills to each sitting.

The call comes after Parliament ended its May sitting today with government business dominating the Parliamentary proceedings by way of ministerial statements and responses on the same.

The opposition members business was limited to half day of Friday (today).

'There is a dire need to formulate a legislative committee to enable the Parliament to effectively perform its constitutional, legislative and public roles and respond to the needs and voices of the people of Fiji," Ro Teimumu said.

"The SDL Government had such a committee and were tasked to bring four bills for each sitting of Parliament, which led to robust debates and saw bills taking the proper pathway and engaging the community through committees and the like," she said.

The nature of the parliamentary proceedings this week was in complete contrast to the robust debate in the yester-years.

It does not augur well for the future political and constitutional development of Fiji and is detrimental to the enhancement of a parliamentary culture.