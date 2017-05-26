Fiji Time: 9:29 PM on Friday 26 May

Fijian Elections Office trials SMS feature

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, May 26, 2017

Update: 5:06PM A TRANSPARENCY mechanism has been created by the Fijian Elections Office.

The 'SMS Notification Feature' which has now been incorporated into the Voter Registration system was piloted today by FEO.

A statement by FEO says 2,502 voters who had either registered or updated their details between January 2017 and 20 March 2017 and had provided the FEO with their mobile numbers would have received a 'confirmation' sms advising them of the registration.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem said they are currently testing the system so that the FEO can directly communicate with the registered individual.

"Election Management Bodies around the world continuously try to find avenues to directly engage with voters and since mobile phones are very popular in Fiji, the FEO has taken advantage of this medium," Mr. Saneem said.

The 'SMS Notification Feature' will allow the FEO to confirm to voters in terms of their registration as a Voter.

The system will also send a sms to a voter when the voter updates their details.

Finally the system will also sms a voter to advise the voter that their Voter Card has been replaced.

Mr Saneem has invited all registered voters to subscribe to this feature.








