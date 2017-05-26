Krishna Vedic tops Hindi competition

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Krishna Vedic Primary School students who won the Fiji Primary Schools Hindi Drama competition in the Central Division and their teachers at their school. Picture: MAIKELI SERU

Update: 4:52PM KRISHNA Vedic Primary School of Kuku near Nausori Town is the Central Division champion in the Fiji Primary Schools Hindi Drama competition.

The competition was organised by the Ministry of Education's Curriculum Advisory Services Hindi Section which took place at the Fiji Sevashram in Suva on May 16.

And the win against 16 opposing teams has brought elation to the multi-racial school which is filled with students from Kuku and surrounding areas.

Some students are believed to be descents of Girmitiyas who were brought to Fiji in the MV Leonidas in 1879 to plant sugarcane. It included Kuku.

The school won the first prize in the Hindi Drama competition which had the theme 'MUJHE MERI HINDI SE PYAAR HAI' (I love my Hindi Language), school head teacher, Bimla Singh said.