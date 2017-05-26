Krishna Vedic tops Hindi competition

Update: 4:52PM KRISHNA Vedic Primary School of Kuku near Nausori Town is the Central Division champion in the Fiji Primary Schools Hindi Drama competition.
The
competition was organised by the Ministry of Education's Curriculum Advisory
Services Hindi Section which took place at the Fiji Sevashram in Suva on May 16.
And the win
against 16 opposing teams has brought elation to the multi-racial school which
is filled with students from Kuku and surrounding areas.
Some
students are believed to be descents of Girmitiyas who were brought to Fiji in
the MV Leonidas in 1879 to plant sugarcane. It included Kuku.
The school
won the first prize in the Hindi Drama competition which had the theme 'MUJHE
MERI HINDI SE PYAAR HAI' (I love my Hindi Language), school head teacher, Bimla
Singh said.