RSMS community celebrates Ratu Sukuna day

Update: 3:59PM THE Ratu Sukuna Memorial School community including the Ratu Sukuna Vuli Oti (RSVO) Association today are celebrating the life of the great statesman and a high Chief of Fiji who is being named after the school.

Past student leaders were honoured through their induction into the Board of Honors that was unveiled by the Chief Guest, Ratu Tu'uakitau Cokanauto and Mrs Meresiana Koroi nee Waqainabete, the first Head Girl (1962) and Mr Uraia Cogani the second Head Boy of RSMS (1963).

The day highlighted the importance of understanding traditional identity in a fast-evolving cultural paradigm and appreciating achievements by past students and mobilizing resources to strengthen its role as an entity in providing support to the school.

The school also showcased their knowledge through cultural display of art by the traditional confederacies of Kubuna, Burebasaga and Tovata.

Etonia Radrodro, the RSVO National President said "RSVO is looking forward to the strengthening of its role and looking forward to seeing the results of this process particularly in the face of insurmountable challenges faced by the school and its students."