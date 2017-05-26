Police Commissioner opens Cunningham police post

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Unveiling of the plaque by Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho and Ratu Eparama Turaganivalu. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:25PM WHEN we work together, criminal elements won't have a lot of room to move because we have more eyes and ears on the ground and we will be able to reduce the incidence of crime.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho made the statement while officiating at the Cunningham Police at Vunidakua Settlement along Cunningham Road this morning.

He told the residents that just as crime does not discriminate, their willingness to put aside their differences to build the Police Post is truly commendable.

Brig-Gen Qiliho also admitted that the Force does have shortfalls.

"We are addressing these through the redress mechanisms in place to deal with officers who are not maintaining the oath they took to serve," he said.

"We are here to serve you and if you have any issues regarding the conduct of the officers who are posted at your Community Post you can always call your Divisional Police Commander or any of us at Headquarters."