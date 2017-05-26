Police Commissioner opens Cunningham police post

Update: 3:25PM WHEN we work together, criminal elements won't have a lot of room to move because we have more eyes and ears on the ground and we will be able to reduce the incidence of crime.
Commissioner
of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho made the statement while
officiating at the Cunningham Police at Vunidakua Settlement along Cunningham
Road this morning.
He told the
residents that just as crime does not discriminate, their willingness to put
aside their differences to build the Police Post is truly commendable.
Brig-Gen
Qiliho also admitted that the Force does have shortfalls.
"We are
addressing these through the redress mechanisms in place to deal with officers
who are not maintaining the oath they took to serve," he said.
"We are
here to serve you and if you have any issues regarding the conduct of the
officers who are posted at your Community Post you can always call your
Divisional Police Commander or any of us at Headquarters."