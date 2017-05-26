Fiji Time: 9:29 PM on Friday 26 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Police Commissioner opens Cunningham police post

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, May 26, 2017

Update: 3:25PM WHEN we work together, criminal elements won't have a lot of room to move because we have more eyes and ears on the ground and we will be able to reduce the incidence of crime.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho made the statement while officiating at the Cunningham Police at Vunidakua Settlement along Cunningham Road this morning.

He told the residents that just as crime does not discriminate, their willingness to put aside their differences to build the Police Post is truly commendable.

Brig-Gen Qiliho also admitted that the Force does have shortfalls.

"We are addressing these through the redress mechanisms in place to deal with officers who are not maintaining the oath they took to serve," he said.

"We are here to serve you and if you have any issues regarding the conduct of the officers who are posted at your Community Post you can always call your Divisional Police Commander or any of us at Headquarters."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 54.851651.8516
GBP 0.37340.3654
EUR 0.43260.4206
NZD 0.69690.6639
AUD 0.65350.6285
USD 0.48690.4699

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Contracts clarified
  2. Rapist and murderer faces 30 years imprisonment
  3. Heated debate
  4. 'Hidden jewels of Fiji' discovery
  5. Rabuka condemns barbaric attack
  6. Deuba rape, murder case: Colanaudolu sentenced to life
  7. $202m for miller
  8. SODELPA tries to break racial barrier
  9. Labasa cane farmers gather to protest
  10. 'We have been after these funds for years'

Top Stories this Week

  1. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  2. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  3. Qoro on Pleass board Monday (22 May)
  4. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  5. Henry's debt to mum Wednesday (24 May)
  6. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  7. Toorak youths distraught over lost jerseys Tuesday (23 May)
  8. Mystery chests, villagers warned Wednesday (24 May)
  9. Pillar of strength Wednesday (24 May)
  10. Thank you midwives Monday (22 May)