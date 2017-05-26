Notherners take advantage of show

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Nirmala Wati, Diksha Deepika and Riteshni Wati attend the flower show at the North Agriculture Show 2017. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 3:19PM PEOPLE in the North flocked into Subrail Park today to be part of the North Agriculture Show 2017.

Many took time to seek information from Government stalls and buy products that were on sale at the show.

A big attraction at the show was the agricultural products in the show including floricultural products, livestock, and other agricultural machinery.

Seaqaqa farmer Nitesh Lal said he was eager to learn about organic farming because it was the latest craze in the local and global market.