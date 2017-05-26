Fiji Time: 9:29 PM on Friday 26 May

Notherners take advantage of show

LUKE RAWALAI
Friday, May 26, 2017

Update: 3:19PM PEOPLE in the North flocked into Subrail Park today to be part of the North Agriculture Show 2017.

 Many took time to seek information from Government stalls and buy products that were on sale at the show.

A big attraction at the show was the agricultural products in the show including floricultural products, livestock, and other agricultural machinery.

Seaqaqa farmer Nitesh Lal said he was eager to learn about organic farming because it was the latest craze in the local and global market.

 








