Fiji joins renewable energy talks in Abu Dhabi

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, May 26, 2017

Update: 1:56PM FIJI was represented at the 13th Session of the Council of the International Renewable Energy Agency, commonly known as IRENA in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates this week.

Leading the delegation was Fiji's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and permanent representative to the IRENA, Kamlesh Prakash.

Fiji's participation is in line with its national energy priorities and green growth framework in trying to meet growing energy demand with cleaner, low-carbon and sustainable sources of energy sources.

IRENA is at the epicentre of international cooperation for greater renewable energy deployment and has enabled Fiji to cooperate across the globe on renewable energy development and deployment.

Mr Prakash thanked IRENA for its innovative programs and services that helped build capacity in all member countries, especially the Small Island Developing States through the SIDS Lighthouse program. 

He also commended IRENA's research and publications, which reaffirmed the transformative potential of renewables in the world and the impact it could make not only in fostering economic development and job creation, but especially in achieving sustainable development and climate objectives.

The Fijian delegation included the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure deputy secretary, Puamau Sowane, and the First Secretary at the Fiji Mission in UAE, Solo Momoivalu.

There were 300 other high-level government representatives from 110 countries and the European Union - the largest number ever to attend an IRENA Council meeting to date.








