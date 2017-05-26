Fiji Time: 2:57 PM on Friday 26 May

Cancer support: Motibhai Group performs another kind act

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, May 26, 2017

Update: 1:46PM FIVE cents from every packet of Bushells tea sold will be donated to the Fiji Cancer Society (FCS) beginning from May 1 to September 30, 2017.

The Motibhai Group today has introduced yet another fundraising initiative in addition to its Bushells Fiji's Biggest Morning Tea campaign.

Motibhai Group marketing manager Abraham Gomes said the company estimated that total funds raised would be in excess of $30,000, which will go directly towards Fiji Cancer Society's programs and activities.

Mr Gomes said the new initiative further strengthened their already-strong partnership and financial commitment to Fiji Cancer and support of its advocacy and client care programs.

Fiji Cancer Society's board chairperson Phillip Low said the society was thankful to the Motibhai Group for this initiative and that innovative contributions like this allowed the society to expand its reach and take its community and screening programs even further.

He said over the last three months, the society had stepped up its Patient Support Services while the Survivors Group continued to reach out to patients in the community that were on palliative care.

Next month, Fiji Cancer and Motibhai Group will launch the Bushells Fiji's Biggest Morning Tea, which will provide a four-month window for organisations to plan out and host its morning tea events.

The campaign, which is running into its 11th year now, will conclude at the end of September.








